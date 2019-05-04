Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Live Blog: Scoring, Round-By-Round Updates, Analysis, Results

Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs face off in a middleweight title fight Saturday, May 4, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 04, 2019

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) is set to defend his unified middleweight championship against IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) in a title unification match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This is Alvarez's first fight since he earned a third-round stoppage against Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15. Jacobs hasn't been in the ring since picking up a split decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Oct. 27.

On Saturday, Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported Jacobs failed the secondary weigh-in in which he was supposed to come in under the 170-pound rehydration limit. Jacobs weighed 173.6 pounds and will be fined around $1 million ($250,000 for each pound over the limit), but the fight will still go on. 

Before the two face off, you can read up on Canelo and Jacobs as well as predictions for the fight and betting lines.

Undercard Results

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Jonathan Oquendo

Roach (19-0-1, 7 KOs) wins by unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 96-93) over Oquendo (30-6, 19 KOs) to earn the WBO International and WBO NABO super featherweight titles.

Joseph Diaz vs. Freddy Fonseca

Diaz (29-1, 15 KOs) earns seventh-round TKO over Fonseca (26-3-1, 17 KOs) to win WBC gold super featherweight title.

Check back throughout the night for updates and results for all the fights.

