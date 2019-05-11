The date for a long-awaited Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman showdown has finally been revealed.

Pacquiao and Thurman will face off in a welterweight title fight on July 20 on FOX pay-per-view. The bout has been talked about for years, and Yahoo! Sports reports that it will take place in Las Vegas.

The card for July 20 will also include IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (18-0, 10 KOs) vs. Mike Lee (21-0, 11 KOs).

The summer just got a little hotter! pic.twitter.com/SxcZsEauNq — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) May 12, 2019

Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) will defend his WBA super welterweight title against Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs). The 30-year-old last fought Josesito Lopez on January 26 and won by majority decision. It was Thurman's first fight since facing Danny Garcia in 2017.

Pacquiao, 40, most recently fought on January 19, where he beat Adrian Broner in a 12-round fight in Las Vegas.