Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua will meet for a rematch this winter following Saturday night's historic upset.

Promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted on Tuesday that the rematch clause in Ruiz's contract has been triggered and the two fighters will face off again in November or December. Hearn did not name a venue for the bout.

Ruiz upset Joshua last Saturday in New York to claim three belts and become the first fighter of Mexican descent to capture a major heavyweight world title. Joshua was knocked down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh before referee Mike Griffin ended the fight.

After meetings with AJ, Rob Mc and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr. The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly. — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 4, 2019

Joshua, who was heavily favored to win the bout, was originally scheduled to defend his three titles against Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller. However, Ruiz replaced Miller after he failed three drug tests.