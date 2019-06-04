Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch Scheduled This Winter

Ruiz and Joshua will face off again in either November or December.

By Jenna West
June 04, 2019

Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua will meet for a rematch this winter following Saturday night's historic upset.

Promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted on Tuesday that the rematch clause in Ruiz's contract has been triggered and the two fighters will face off again in November or December. Hearn did not name a venue for the bout.

Ruiz upset Joshua last Saturday in New York to claim three belts and become the first fighter of Mexican descent to capture a major heavyweight world title. Joshua was knocked down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh before referee Mike Griffin ended the fight.

Joshua, who was heavily favored to win the bout, was originally scheduled to defend his three titles against Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller. However, Ruiz replaced Miller after he failed three drug tests.

