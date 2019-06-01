Andy Ruiz knocked out Anthony Joshua in a historic upset on Saturday at Madison Square Garden to claim the heavyweight title.

Ruiz upset Joshua with a seventh-round knockout to earn the WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight titles. He becomes the first fighter of Mexican descent to capture a major heavyweight world title.

Joshua was knocked down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh, when referee Mike Griffin ended the fight.

The moment Andy Ruiz Jr. became the heavyweight champion of the world.



One of the biggest upsets in boxing history.#JoshuaRuizpic.twitter.com/M595n35f97 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 2, 2019

The unbeaten Joshua entered Saturday's fight with 30–1 odds to defend his three titles on Saturday night. He was originally supposed to face Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller in the fight, but Ruiz was filled in as a replacement after Miller failed three drug tests.