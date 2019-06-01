Andy Ruiz Pulls Off Historic Upset, Knocks Out Anthony Joshua to Claim Heavyweight Title

Ruiz upset Joshua with a seventh-round knockout to claim the heavyweight title.

By Jenna West
June 01, 2019

Andy Ruiz knocked out Anthony Joshua in a historic upset on Saturday at Madison Square Garden to claim the heavyweight title. 

Ruiz upset Joshua with a seventh-round knockout to earn the WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight titles. He becomes the first fighter of Mexican descent to capture a major heavyweight world title.

Joshua was knocked down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh, when referee Mike Griffin ended the fight.

The unbeaten Joshua entered Saturday's fight with 30–1 odds to defend his three titles on Saturday night. He was originally supposed to face Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller in the fight, but Ruiz was filled in as a replacement after Miller failed three drug tests.

