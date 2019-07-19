Joel Caudle went down, but he did get back up.

However, he went down really really really really hard and still lost despite getting up.

Caudle was facing the undefeated Cassius Chaney Friday in a Top Rank on ESPN+ fight and he may have stumbled into becoming a meme for all of eternity in his defeat.

Because Caudle wasn't just TKO'd. No. He was knocked out of the ring.

Like through the ropes and to the ground ground.

When you get punched out of the ring 😳



(via @trboxing) pic.twitter.com/5QiWZSGBUZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2019

Undefeated heavyweight Cassius Chaney just knocked Joel Caudle -- all 5'10", 256-pounds of him, clear out of the ring. Best part: Caudle, who was taking a beating, dusted himself off and climbed back in. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 20, 2019

Caudle may have lost, but he did so with more grit and determination than most of us could ever dream of mustering up.