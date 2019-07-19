Heavyweight Gets Knocked Through Ropes and Out of the Ring in Wild TKO

Screenshot from @trboxing via Twitter

Cassius Chaney stayed undefeated with this vicious knockout of Joel Caudle.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 19, 2019

Joel Caudle went down, but he did get back up.

However, he went down really really really really hard and still lost despite getting up.

Caudle was facing the undefeated Cassius Chaney Friday in a Top Rank on ESPN+ fight and he may have stumbled into becoming a meme for all of eternity in his defeat.

Because Caudle wasn't just TKO'd. No. He was knocked out of the ring.

Like through the ropes and to the ground ground.

Caudle may have lost, but he did so with more grit and determination than most of us could ever dream of mustering up.

