Argentine boxer Hugo Santillan died on Thursday, just four days after suffering numerous injuries in his fight with Uruguayan fighter Eduardo Javier Abreu

Santilla suffered a blood clot in his brain and suffered cardiorespiratory failure before he died of cardiac arrest, according to ESPN. He was 23.

"Upon admission to the hospital, he had successive kidney failure and he did not come out of his coma,” Dr Graciela Olocco said in a statement. “He had swelling of his brain and he never recovered consciousness. The swelling continued to worsen and it affected the functioning of the rest of his organs.”

Santilla is the second boxer to die this week shortly following a fight. Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died at 28 on Tuesday after suffering a brain injury in Maryland.

Santilla young fighter went 19–6–2 in his career as a super lightweight, winning eight fights via knockout.