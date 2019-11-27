Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have set a rematch to take place on Feb. 22, 2020, with the heavyweight fighters likely to battle at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Dan Rafael.

Wilder defeated Luis Ortiz on Saturday at the MGM Grand, winning the duo's rematch with a seventh-round knockout. Wilder remained undefeated in his career with the victory, now sitting at 41–0–1.

Fury defeated Swedish fighter Otto Wallin in Las Vegas in September. The 31-year-old Englishman is also undefeated in his career at 29–0–1.

Wilder and Fury fought to a draw in December 2018. Wilder scored two knockdowns in the fight, but a split decision at the Staples Center kept both boxers' undefeated records in tact.

Top Rank chairman and Fury promoter Bob Arum said an announcement for the fight will be made "before Christmas."