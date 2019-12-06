Get a breakdown of the basics ahead of the Dec. 7 rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

Screenshot

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua are getting ready for their rematch at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

Neither Ruiz nor Joshua has fought since their first bout in June. Ruiz recorded a historic upset over Joshua with a seventh-round TKO at Madison Square Garden. He handed Joshua the first loss of his career and became the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent.

Now, the two fighters will meet again to determine if either Ruiz's first win was a fluke or if Joshua can take back his championship belts.

The bout will be streamed on DAZN (subscription required). The undercard event begins at noon ET, with the main event starting at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Tale of the Tape:

Ruiz:

Record: 33–1, 22 KOs

Age: 30

Height: 6'2"

Reach: 74"

Stance: Orthodox

World Titles Held: IBO, WBA Super, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles

Nationality: American

Joshua:

Record: 22–1, 21 KOs

Age: 30

Height: 6'6"

Reach: 82"

Stance: Orthodox

World Titles Previously Held: IBO, WBA Super, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles

Nationality: British