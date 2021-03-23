SI.com
BOXING
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Evander Holyfield Camp Says Mike Tyson Declined $25 Million Fight Offer

Author:
Publish date:
evander-holyfield-mike-tyson

Representatives for Evander Holyfield said Mike Tyson has declined a $25 million offer for a fight in May, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Holyfield and Tyson had reportedly been negotiating a potential fight in recent months following Tyson's exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Holyfield's manager Kris Lawrence said there was originally a "done deal" between the two former boxers before Tyson opted out of the fight.

"We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson's people declined all offers," Lawrence said. "We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time."

Tyson and Holyfield first fought in November 1996 as Holyfield won in a surprising 11th-round TKO victory. Holyfield won the rematch in 1997 when Tyson bit his ear in retaliation for a potentially-intentional head butt. Holyfield said in December a fight between him and Tyson "must happen for both our legacies."

Tyson's exhibition fight last year was his first fight since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005. Tyson sports a career 50–6 record, including a 36–0 stretch to start his career. Buster Douglas became the first boxer to defeat Tyson professionally in 1990.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Golladay Lands With Giants

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

evander-holyfield-mike-tyson
Boxing

Holyfield Camp: Tyson Declined $25 Million Fight Offer

Holyfield reportedly offered Tyson a $25 million guarantee for a fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Adoree Jackson on the field during a Titans game
Play
NFL

Giants Sign Adoree Jackson to Three-Year Deal

The Giants made another splash in free agency after signing wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Saturday.

march madness logo (1)
Play
College Basketball

Men's NCAA Tournament Monday Schedule, Recaps

Who will move on to the Sweet 16? There are eight spots left to be determined.

Matthew Stafford, Caleb Farley and Aaron Rodgers
Play
NFL

MAQB: Matthew Stafford On Leaving Detroit, Joining Rams

The QB gives us a window into the conversation when he requested a trade, and how he researched teams he hoped would deal for him.

March Madness logo.
College Basketball

Wright State Upsets Arkansas in Historic Win

The No. 13 Wright State shocked the No. 4 Arkansas 66–62 on Monday to advance to the second round of the women's tournament for the first time in school history.