Report: Floyd Mayweather to Fight Logan Paul June 5

An exhibition fight between Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube personality Logan Paul is tentatively scheduled for June 5, according to The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

The two were initially set to fight on Feb. 20 in a bout streamed on the online streaming platform Fanmio, but that fight was postponed. The new fight is set to stream on Showtime pay per view, according to The Athletic.

No location for the fight has been released.

The Athletic is reporting that Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds for the fight, while Paul cannot weigh more than 190.

As Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim wrote in a February Daily Cover, "The Mayweather-Paul tale of the tape—comically ill-matched as it might be—is also the tale of the entire sport..."

"...Boxing, the most throwback of sports, has been thoroughly transformed, if not outright resurrected, by YouTube."

Mayweather's last official bout was a 10-round technical knockout of Connor McGregor in 2017. He retired from professional fighting with a career record of 50-0 with 27 knockouts.

Paul has competed in just a single fight, losing to British rapper KSI.

