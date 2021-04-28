Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather Set Fight Date and Location

Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather to Face Off at Hard Rock Stadium on June 6

It's official—Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul will fight this year.

The retired legendary boxer announced the exhibition match via his Instagram on Tuesday, setting the date and location for June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Mayweather posted, “JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hardrock Stadium. @mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!! Tickets will be going on sale next week."

Paul is 0-1 as a fighter, his lone bout a split decision loss to fellow YouTuber KSI. But Paul weighed in at just under 200 pounds pre-fight—Mayweather was just 150 pounds in his final fight against Conor McGregor in 2017.

The YouTuber also shared the news about the fight via his social media. He posted, “June 6 I break the simulation @mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to make boxing history!!!”

The 26-year-old is coming off of a stint on The Masked Singer, where he performed as Grandpa Monster. Paul was unmasked on March 31 after singing Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation."

Mayweather vs. Paul was originally set for Feb. 20 but was indefinitely postponed. The upcoming fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The Athletic previously reported that Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds for the fight, while Paul cannot weigh more than 190.

As Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim wrote in a February Daily Cover, "The Mayweather-Paul tale of the tape—comically ill-matched as it might be—is also the tale of the entire sport..."

"...Boxing, the most throwback of sports, has been thoroughly transformed, if not outright resurrected, by YouTube."

The announcement comes hours after brother Jake Paul tweeted at UFC's Kamaru Usman, saying "challenge accepted."

