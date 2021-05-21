Report: Fury-Wilder III Set for July 24 in Las Vegas

After a prolonged negotiations process for a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua was stalled by an arbitration ruling, a much-anticipated third fight between Fury and Deontay Wilder and is reportedly set for July 24 in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.

An alternate date is Aug. 14, and the site in Las Vegas is still to be determined.

Fury and Wilder last fought on Feb. 22, 2020, when Fury won by TKO to capture the WBC heavyweight title. That bout came nearly 15 months after the pair fought to a split decision on Dec. 1, 2018. ESPN reports that Top Rank's Bob Arum said he expects the contracts to be signed in the coming days, with the purse split 60-40 in favor of Fury.

The arbitrator ruled that Fury was contractually obligated to give Wilder a rematch, which meant Fury was unable to fight Joshua until that obligation was fulfilled. Fury said on Twitter he still plans to fight Joshua after his meeting with Wilder.

Neither Wilder nor Fury have fought since their bout 15 months ago. The fight was Wilder's only loss of his career, while Fury remains unbeaten.