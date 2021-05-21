Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury to Fight on July 24 in Las Vegas

Author:
Publish date:

After a prolonged negotiations process for a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua was stalled by an arbitration ruling, a much-anticipated third fight between Fury and Deontay Wilder and is reportedly set for July 24 in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.

An alternate date is Aug. 14, and the site in Las Vegas is still to be determined.

Fury and Wilder last fought on Feb. 22, 2020, when Fury won by TKO to capture the WBC heavyweight title. That bout came nearly 15 months after the pair fought to a split decision on Dec. 1, 2018. ESPN reports that Top Rank's Bob Arum said he expects the contracts to be signed in the coming days, with the purse split 60-40 in favor of Fury.

The arbitrator ruled that Fury was contractually obligated to give Wilder a rematch, which meant Fury was unable to fight Joshua until that obligation was fulfilled. Fury said on Twitter he still plans to fight Joshua after his meeting with Wilder.

Neither Wilder nor Fury have fought since their bout 15 months ago. The fight was Wilder's only loss of his career, while Fury remains unbeaten.

YOU MAY LIKE

fury wilder
Boxing

Report: Fury-Wilder III Set for July 24 in Las Vegas

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is reportedly set to fight Deontay Wilder this summer for a third time.

julio jones
Play
NFL

Report: Falcons Shopping Julio Jones Due to Cap Constraints

Atlanta's salary cap issues and Jones's age have sparked trade rumors once again as the Falcons rebuild.

Cardinals Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season

nikola jokic
NBA

NBA Award Finalists Revealed: MVP Down to Jokic, Curry, Embiid

Jokic is considered the heavy favorite to win his first career MVP award after nearly averaging a triple-double and playing in every game.

Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament.
Golf

Fowler Aiming to Add Long-Awaited Major Substance to His Style

Still chasing his first major and mired in an extended slump, Rickie Fowler finished under par on day one of the PGA Championship to validate his special invite.

twins
MLB

Twins' Duffey Suspended After Pitch Behind Mercedes

Duffey elected to appeal his suspension, allowing him to play until his appeal process has been completed.

Ronaldo-Portugal-Roster-Euros
Soccer

Star-Laden Cast Joins Ronaldo on Portugal's Euro Roster

The defending European champions are back this summer with an impressive squad on paper.

tim-tebow-new-york-jets-sports-illustrated-photo
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Why the Jaguars Are Taking a Chance on Tim Tebow

Urban Meyer is well aware of every angle as he brings his former star QB to his new NFL stop.