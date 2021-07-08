Report: Upcoming Fury-Wilder Fight in Jeopardy After COVID-19 Outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak in Tyson Fury's camp is putting his July 24 championship fight against Deontay Wilder in jeopardy, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

While no official determination has been made on whether the fight will take place, ESPN is reporting that the fight will inevitably be postponed.

"We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date," Top Rank Boxing said in a statement to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

According to ESPN, if the upcoming Wilder-Fury fight is postponed, it would likely be rescheduled for September.

Fury and Wilder last fought on Feb. 22, 2020, when Fury won by TKO to capture the WBC heavyweight title. That bout came nearly 15 months after the pair fought to a split decision on Dec. 1, 2018.

Neither Wilder nor Fury have fought since their bout over a year ago. The fight was Wilder's only loss of his career. Fury remains unbeaten.

Their third fight is set to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and broadcast on ESPN+.

