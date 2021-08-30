Jake Paul Defeats Tyron Woodley in Split Decision

As the competition keeps getting tougher, YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul continues to rack up victories.

Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by split decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday, his third win in nine months to improve his overall record to 4–0. Woodley last competed in a mixed martial arts event in March, losing to Vicente Luque at UFC 260. Sunday night marked his first-ever professional boxing bout.

Judge Dana DePaolo scored the fight 78-74 in favor of Paul, while Jaime Garayua gave Paul a 77-75 edge. Phil Rogers scored 77-75 in favor of Woodley.

SI Recommends

Per the fight stats from Showtime, Paul held the advantage by landing 36 of 122 jab attempts (30%) compared to Woodley's 11-for-48 (23%). Paul also connected on a higher percent power punches (41% to 36%), though Woodley landed slightly more over the course of eight rounds (41 vs. 35). Paul did most of his damage on body shots, landing 22 of them compared to Woodley's eight.

As expected, Paul spent his post-fight interview preening for the audience, touting the achievements he's amassed throughout his young boxing career.

Woodley, for his part, asserted that he was the true winner of the fight and demanded a rematch for a future date, calling the judges's decision "laughable."

More Fighting Coverage: