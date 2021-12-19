Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
BOXING
Jake Paul Defeats Tyron Woodley With Sixth-Round Knockout in Rematch

Author:

Same opponent, same result—this time with no need for the judges.

In a rematch from less than four months ago, YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul again defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This time, though, the victory was scored with a loud sixth-round knockout.

Paul caught Woodley off-guard with a powerful right-hand hook, sending Woodley face first into the mat. The referee immediately signaled the fight was over, as Paul walked stoically around the ring to gaze at the crowd before jumping up on the ropes to celebrate.

In their August fight, Paul won by split decision in a fight that lasted eight rounds. Saturday's win improved his professional record to 5–0, with two wins coming via knockout.

Paul was originally slated to fight Tommy Fury, who pulled out of the bout weeks ago due to medical reasons that impacted his training. Woodley was added as a replacement opponent on Dec. 6.

In an interview with Showtime's Ariel Helwani after the fight, Paul said he was laying the ground work for his raucous finish for the entirety of the fight.

"It was a tough fight, the blood was getting in my eye from when he elbowed me. He's throwing me on the ground, fighting dirty, head butt. It is what it is," Paul said. "I got the job done, and I knew it would happen like that. I was setting up the shot the whole fight, he didn't see it coming."

