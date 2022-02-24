Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA Today Network

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine on Wednesday heightened an already unsettling amount of tension and unrest within the region.

On Thursday, retired Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko took to Instagram to condemn Putin's actions after witnessing the attacks from within the country's capital of Kyiv.

A fixture in the boxing ranks for over a decade alongside older brother and current Kyiv mayor, Vitali, Wladimir called out Putin and his desire to start a war in an effort to “justify his redivision of borders.”

“He makes it clear that he wants to destroy the Ukrainian state and the sovereignty of its people,” Klitschko wrote. “Words are followed by missiles and tanks. Destruction and death come upon us. That's it, blood will mix with tears.”

Klitschko went on to call Russia's actions “a blatant violation of international law” and a threat to democracy and the “European way of life.” The former boxer also added that he believes Putin is using war rhetoric and tactics in order to “restore a fallen empire whose demise he has never accepted.”

The lengthy IG post concluded with a link to the 45-year-old's full statement (which can be found here). In it, Klitschko expressed his faith in the Ukrainian people and their ability to make it through this ordeal before urging other countries to take a stance against Russia.

“Here, we will defend ourselves with all our might and fight for freedom and democracy. You can also act. Let not fear seize us; let's not remain frozen. Putin shoots at Ukrainian cities, but he aims at our hearts and, more importantly, at our minds. He wants to create doubt and confusion and thus inaction.

“You can do something by mobilizing and organizing huge demonstrations. Make your voice heard. Make the voice of democracy heard. Say it loud and clear that international law and democracy are under attack, that war is the greatest evil and that life is sacred. Also say that while solidarity is good, support is better. Say that the march of imperialism must be stopped now. After all, whose turn will it be after Ukraine?”

More SI Coverage on the Conflict in Ukraine: