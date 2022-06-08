Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Boxing

South African Boxer Simiso Buthelezi Dies Following Fight

South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died after a WBF African lightweight title fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday. He was 24 years old.

Video from the 10th round of the bout went viral on Twitter over the weekend. After having Mntungwa up against the ropes, Buthelezi began aimlessly punching away from his opponent and toward one of the corners of the ring. He later collapsed in the ring, and was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered that he had a brain bleed.

Buthelezi was placed into a medically induced coma. He died on Tuesday, Boxing South Africa confirmed in a statement.

“It is with great sadness for Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family to announce the passing away of Mr. Simiso Buthelezi, who passed away last night on June 7 in hospital in Durban,” the statement says, per CBS Sports. “Towards the end of his bout, Mr Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. At the hospital, Mr Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he succumbed to the injury.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Trainer Bheki Mngomezulu said that “there wasn’t anything untoward” with Buthelezi during training leading up to the fight.

“I really can’t explain what happened, to be honest,” Mngomezulu said. “It was bewildering, but in his training and in the build-up to the fight, there was nothing untoward with regards to his condition. He was in good nick before the fight.”

According to ESPN, Buthelezi was “untouched for most of the bout” and did not take any heavy blows to the head. The genesis of his brain injury remains unknown. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini at a match.
Soccer

Sepp Blatter Avoids Testifying at Start of FIFA Fraud Trial

The former FIFA president faces charges of defrauding FIFA in a Swiss criminal court along with former UEFA president Michel Platini.

By Associated Press
Drew Brees holding a mike
Extra Mustard

Drew Brees Got a Raw Deal From NBC

It’s hard not to believe one bad playoff game did him in.

By Jimmy Traina
Derek Fisher of the Sparks coaches Brittney Sykes
WNBA

The Sparks Have More Questions Than Answers So Far

Following the midseason departure of coach and GM Derek Fisher, Los Angeles has a lot to sort out.

By Ben Pickman
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play in a game against the Panthers.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Sent Message to Oklahoma Softball Star Jocelyn Alo

He congratulated the two-time National Player of the Year after the Sooners eliminated the Bruins from the Women’s College World Series.

By Zach Koons
NCAA logo
Play
College Basketball

Is NIL Stalling the Momentum of G League, Overtime Elite?

As pro development leagues began to make inroads to attract top talent, NIL deals quickly returned the power to college basketball programs, elite players and coaches say.

By Jason Jordan
Mike Trout talks with a trainer after injuring his leg running the bases
Play
MLB

SI:AM | The Angels Are in Freefall

Joe Maddon’s head was the first to roll but the problems don’t stop there.

By Dan Gartland
nfl-mailbag-broncos-sale-rob-walton
NFL

Five Thoughts on the Broncos’ Sale to Rob Walton

Plus, answering your mailbag questions on Aaron Donald’s contract, Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Lock, three rookies ready to make an impact and more.

By Albert Breer
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
Fantasy

Dak Prescott 2022 Fantasy Projections

Prescott's career-high in passing touchdowns last season sets the stage for elite tier finish.

By Shawn Childs