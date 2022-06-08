South African Boxer Simiso Buthelezi Dies Following Fight

South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died after a WBF African lightweight title fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday. He was 24 years old.



Video from the 10th round of the bout went viral on Twitter over the weekend. After having Mntungwa up against the ropes, Buthelezi began aimlessly punching away from his opponent and toward one of the corners of the ring. He later collapsed in the ring, and was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered that he had a brain bleed.

Buthelezi was placed into a medically induced coma. He died on Tuesday, Boxing South Africa confirmed in a statement.

“It is with great sadness for Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family to announce the passing away of Mr. Simiso Buthelezi, who passed away last night on June 7 in hospital in Durban,” the statement says, per CBS Sports. “Towards the end of his bout, Mr Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. At the hospital, Mr Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he succumbed to the injury.”

Trainer Bheki Mngomezulu said that “there wasn’t anything untoward” with Buthelezi during training leading up to the fight.

“I really can’t explain what happened, to be honest,” Mngomezulu said. “It was bewildering, but in his training and in the build-up to the fight, there was nothing untoward with regards to his condition. He was in good nick before the fight.”

According to ESPN, Buthelezi was “untouched for most of the bout” and did not take any heavy blows to the head. The genesis of his brain injury remains unknown.