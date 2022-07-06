Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Boxing

Sources: Jake Paul Finalizing Deal to Fight Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul is finalizing a deal to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

Rahman Jr., the son of ex-heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, will take the place of Tommy Fury for the boxing match on August 6. 

Over a week ago, Fury was denied entry into the United States while flying out of London. The fighter said on his Instagram, via ESPN, that he had no idea why the airport denied him to board the plane and enter the United States. 

Because of the incident, Paul began to search for other opponents for his Madison Square Garden event on August 6. This will be the first time Paul will face Rahman Jr. in his professional career.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It’s unclear if the original $1 million bet made between Paul and Fury for the fight will be included with Rahman Jr. now taking over. The original two opponents made the bet on their social media channels.

The YouTuber will enter the match with a 5–0 record as a professional boxer, including four knockouts. Paul hasn’t fought since December when he knocked out Tyron Woodley.

Rahman Jr. has a 12–1 professional record heading into the August match. The 31-year-old’s last fight was in April vs. James McKenzie Morrison, and it resulted in his first professional loss after Morrison knocked him out. 

More Boxing Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

volleyball
Play
More Sports

Grambling State Fires New Volleyball Coach Who Cut Entire Roster

The first-year coach was fired nearly three months after rescinding scholarships from every player.

By Wilton Jackson
Brittney Griner and Joe Biden
Play
WNBA

Biden Has Read Brittney Griner's Letter Pleading for Help

The WNBA star wrote a handwritten letter to the president this week as she continues to be wrongfully detained in Russia.

By Associated Press
Jun 4, 2022; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) looks on during Nascar Cup qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
NASCAR

Changes Made to Bubba Wallace’s Pit Crew Amid Frustrating Season

A pattern of pit crew mistakes continues to arise for the 23XI Racing driver’s team.

By Madeline Coleman
paul-george-clippers
Extra Mustard

Paul George Shows Off Wide Receiver Skills in Instagram Video

The Clippers star is working out on the football field during the NBA offseason.

By Thomas Neumann
General overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo.
Play
College Football

UCLA Was in ‘Significant Debt’ Before Big Ten Move, AD Says

The school will earn more money each year from its new conference to help fund athletics at the school.

By Madison Williams
Oct 22, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Fan tailgate outside Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium prior to the game between New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. It is the final game at RFK Stadium.
More Sports

RFK Stadium on Fire, Several Fires in Below Grade Levels, per DC Fire

Smoke was seen coming out of the D.C. based venue on Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
vanessa nygaard
Play
WNBA

Griner’s WNBA Coach: ‘If It Was LeBron, He’d Be Home, Right?’

Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard is not pleased with how the star player’s detainment in Russia has been handled.

By Nick Selbe
Sierra Canyon junior Bronny James shoots a free throw.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Viral Bronny James Dunk Highlight

The four-time NBA champion is seen standing and clapping for his son in the clip, too.

By Madison Williams