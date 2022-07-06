Sources: Jake Paul Finalizing Deal to Fight Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul is finalizing a deal to fight Hasim Rahman Jr., sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

Rahman Jr., the son of ex-heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, will take the place of Tommy Fury for the boxing match on August 6.

Over a week ago, Fury was denied entry into the United States while flying out of London. The fighter said on his Instagram, via ESPN, that he had no idea why the airport denied him to board the plane and enter the United States.

Because of the incident, Paul began to search for other opponents for his Madison Square Garden event on August 6. This will be the first time Paul will face Rahman Jr. in his professional career.

It’s unclear if the original $1 million bet made between Paul and Fury for the fight will be included with Rahman Jr. now taking over. The original two opponents made the bet on their social media channels.

The YouTuber will enter the match with a 5–0 record as a professional boxer, including four knockouts. Paul hasn’t fought since December when he knocked out Tyron Woodley.

Rahman Jr. has a 12–1 professional record heading into the August match. The 31-year-old’s last fight was in April vs. James McKenzie Morrison, and it resulted in his first professional loss after Morrison knocked him out.

More Boxing Coverage: