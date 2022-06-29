Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Boxing
Kyrie Irving, Julian Edelman, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell on Today's SI Feed
Kyrie Irving, Julian Edelman, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell on Today's SI Feed

Boxing Champ Kali Reis to Star in HBO’s ‘True Detective’

Kali Reis is making her way to the big screen. 

The WBA and WBO junior welterweight champion will be one of the leads in Season 4 of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country alongside Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster.

The fourth season of the anthology crime series will be filmed in Iceland, according to HBO. Reis will play the detective Evangeline Navarro along with Foster’s detective Liz Danvers in investigating the disappearance of six men in Ennis, Alaska. The boxing star made her acting debut in an independent film entitled Catch the Fair One, a story she helped write and develop.

In the film, Reis was nominated for best female lead at the Independent Spirit Awards while winning the audience award at the Tribeca Film Festival. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Reis (19-7-1, five KOs), who has been boxing professionally since 2008, has won her past six fights since losing to Cecilia Braekhus by a unanimous decision in the 2018 welterweight title. She has not stepped in the ring since Nov. 19, 2021, when she defeated Jessica Camara by a split decision to win the WBO title and to retain the WBA title. 

Initially, the 35-year-old won the WBA title in November 2020 when she defeated Kandi Wyatt by an unanimous decision. 

More Boxing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) celebrates after a Bengals touchdown.
NFL

Bengals’ Trayveon Williams to Co-Teach NIL Course

The running back will return to his alma mater, this time as a teacher instead of a student.

By Madison Williams
A Miami Hurricanes fan holds a school logo.
College Football

Miami Lands Commitment From Four-Star Former Clemson Pledge

The high school senior decided to stay close to home for his collegiate football career.

By Madison Williams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
NFL

Arians Goes Into Detail About New Role With Buccaneers

The former Tampa Bay coach said succession was a big deal for him.

By Wilton Jackson
Lewis Hamilton, 2022 Canadian GP
Formula1

F1 Drivers Show Hamilton Support After Piquet’s Use of Racial Slur

George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and others released statements addressing the racist language and need for change.

By Madeline Coleman
angels mariners brawl
MLB

Angels Pitcher Likely Broke Elbow Joining Brawl vs. Mariners

The relief pitcher will likely miss multiple months following his participation in the melee with the Mariners.

By Nick Selbe
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
MLB

Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Turns Down Home Run Derby Invite

The first baseman reportedly does not want to risk a “flare-up” of soreness in his left wrist.

By Daniela Perez
Serena Williams celebrates winning a point against Harmony Tan at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Serena Williams Falls, but Shows This May Not Be the End

She lost her first singles match in more than a year to Harmony Tan, but displayed the fight that has made her 27-year career so spectacular.

By Jon Wertheim and Chris Almeida
Serena Williams of the US celebrates after winning a point against France's Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Serena Williams Is Asked What’s Next After Wimbledon Loss

The 23-time Grand Slam champion left the option open about her returning to the court at this year’s US Open.

By Madison Williams