Hasim Rahman Jr. Holds Weigh-In for Canceled Jake Paul Fight

Despite the fight between Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul being canceled, Rahman still went through with his own weigh-in.

The professional wrestler hosted his weigh-in at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn, coming in at 206.6 pounds, which would have been over the 205-pound limit.

Paul and Rahman Jr. were originally scheduled to face off on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden for a 200-pound fight. However, the threshold was pushed up to 205 over concerns that Rahman Jr. would not be able to make weight.

However, with Rahman Jr.’s weight checks not going according to plan, Rahman Jr.’s camp told Paul’s management team Most Valuable Promotions last Saturday that Rahman Jr. planned to enter the fight at 215 pounds, which led to the cancellation.

“MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner. Therefore, MVP is left with no choice but to cancel the August 6th event,” MVP said in a statement.

In response to the canceled fight, Paul decided he will pay the undercard fighters 50% of their contracted purse amount, since the undercards will no longer happen either.

