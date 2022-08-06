Jake Paul originally was supposed to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Aug. 6. However, the event was canceled a week prior due to a weight issue with his opponent Hasim Rahman Jr.

Because the main event was canceled, the entire card of fights could no longer go on.

On Saturday, Paul and promotion company Most Valuable Promotions announced that Paul would be paying the undercard fighters 50% of their contracted purse amount.

“The undercard boxers who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers,” MVP’s statement read. “These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.”

The official statement ended with MVP and the YouTube star saying that they will continue to support “fair fighter compensation” since boxers can sometimes not receive any payments of the fight is canceled.

Additionally, the statement says that they will continue to try to put another event together. Paul has not officially said if they plan to reschedule this fight or create a new event.

Rahman Jr. stepped into the lineup to fight Paul after Tommy Fury was denied entry to travel to the United States back in June. Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, was supposed to fight Paul.

Rahman Jr. weighed in at 216 pounds on July 7, even though he signed a contract with Paul days before that their max weight would be 200. Throughout the month of July, Rahman Jr. lost just one pound, and his camp notified MVP that he planned to enter the fight at 215 pounds, and the fight was canceled.

More Boxing Coverage: