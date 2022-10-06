Retired NFL running back Le’Veon Bell will be part of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard on Oct. 29. Bell will fight against ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall during the event.

The fight, which will take place in the 195-pound weight class, will be the professional boxing debut for both Bell and Hall. For Bell, this has been a long time coming. After signing with the Bucs last season and playing sparingly, he hit free agency and elected to retire to pursue a boxing career. The four-time All-Pro defeated running back Adrian Peterson by knockout in an exhibition fight on Sept. 10, but Bell has been awaiting his professional opportunity.

“As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them I want in and didn’t care who the opponent was,” Bell said, according to ESPN.

“Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he’s getting submitted. He’s not built like me,” Bell added.

Paul expressed excitement for the undercard match between Bell and Hall as well.

“Adding NFL superstar Le’Veon Bell to the card only increases this fight’s star power and to have him go head-to-head with a fighter as experienced and dangerous as Uriah Hall—it’s going to be fireworks,” Paul said.

“Taking on this challenge is proof that Bell, like myself, is serious about professional boxing and after his knockout of Adrian Peterson, he looks like a force to be reckoned with. Hall on the other hand has already proven himself multiple times in the UFC and we know what he is capable of.”

Hall spent 17 years in MMA and nine years in the UFC. He announced his retirement from UFC in August after his second straight loss.

As for Hall’s view on the fight, he had one message for the former running back.

“Le’Veon Bell, I hope you bring your best. I know I will.”

