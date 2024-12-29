Boxer Paul Bamba Dies Six Days After Winning Fight for Championship Belt
Puerto Rican boxer Paul Bamba has died, his family and manager confirmed in a statement on Friday. The news comes just six days after the 35-year-old won the WBA Gold Cruiserweight Championship on Dec. 21.
His manager, recording artist Ne-Yo, and family shared the statement on Instagram.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend, and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives," the statement reads. "He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination. We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief."
The cause of death was not immediately clear.
Bamba was 19–3 in his boxing career, and won all 14 of his 2024 matches by knockout, including his final match on the Dec. 21. That contest, in which Bamba broke Mike Tyson's record for most professional fights in a year, marked his 14th consecutive win as well.