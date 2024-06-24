British Anti-Doping Body Deletes Statement Banning Boxer Who Died in March
UK Anti-Doping—Great Britain's premier anti-doping body—quickly deleted a statement Monday that banned deceased boxer Moisés Calleros from competition for four years due to a positive cocaine test.
Calleros died on March 1 at the age of 34 in his native Mexico.
"Anti-Doping Rule Violation!" a social media post announcing the release read, via George Glinski of Talksport. "Mexican Professional Boxer Moisés Calleros has been banned for four years, following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the presence and Use of Prohibited substance, cocaine and its metabolite."
Both the post and release no longer exist.
Per the now-deleted release, Calleros tested positive before a fourth-round loss by technical knockout to Great Britain's Galal Yafai on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's win over Jermaine Franklin in April 2023.
Calleros amassed a career record of 37-11-1 with 20 knockouts before his untimely death, knocking out countryman Gerardo Verde in his final fight on Dec. 16.