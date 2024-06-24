SI

British Anti-Doping Body Deletes Statement Banning Boxer Who Died in March

Patrick Andres

Oct 31, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; General view of the ring prior to the flyweight bout of the women's U.S. Olympic boxing team trials at Cannon Center. / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

UK Anti-Doping—Great Britain's premier anti-doping body—quickly deleted a statement Monday that banned deceased boxer Moisés Calleros from competition for four years due to a positive cocaine test.

Calleros died on March 1 at the age of 34 in his native Mexico.

"Anti-Doping Rule Violation!" a social media post announcing the release read, via George Glinski of Talksport. "Mexican Professional Boxer Moisés Calleros has been banned for four years, following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the presence and Use of Prohibited substance, cocaine and its metabolite."

Both the post and release no longer exist.

Per the now-deleted release, Calleros tested positive before a fourth-round loss by technical knockout to Great Britain's Galal Yafai on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's win over Jermaine Franklin in April 2023.

Calleros amassed a career record of 37-11-1 with 20 knockouts before his untimely death, knocking out countryman Gerardo Verde in his final fight on Dec. 16.

Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

