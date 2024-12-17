Conor McGregor Teases Potential Upcoming Boxing Match With Logan Paul
Longtime MMA star Conor McGregor may be on the verge of competing again for the first time since 2021—just not in the UFC.
According to the fighter himself, he is in a "preliminary agreement" to face Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in India. McGregor adds that his side has agreed to the bout.
Logan Paul is the older brother of Jake Paul, who took down Mike Tyson in the ring last month. The 29-year-old is a well-known influencer—famous for his YouTube following, Impaulsive podcast, and creation of the PRIME sports drink.
McGregor has fought in the UFC since 2008, notching a 22–6 record since his debut. The 36-year-old is, however, just 1-3 in his last four bouts—including two straight losses to Dustin Poirier.
In 2017, McGregor strapped on the gloves for his lone professional boxing match—a TKO loss to the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. A potential exhibition vs. Paul will be the second of his career. In 2019, he fought Michael McGrane to an exhibition draw.
As for Paul, he's 1-1 in his professional boxing career with a win over fellow celebrity boxer Dillon Danis and a loss to his business partner KSI. Like McGregor, Paul has also squared off against Mayweather—a nonscored, 2021 exhibition in which the two fought to a draw.
There is yet to be a date set for the potential Paul-McGregor bout.