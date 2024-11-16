SI

Mike Tyson Leaves Open Possibility of Returning to Ring Following Loss to Jake Paul

After losing to Jake Paul by unanimous decision at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium on Friday night, Mike Tyson left open the possibility of potentially returning to the boxing ring.

Following the bout, which was somewhat overshadowed by the streaming issues from its host Netflix, Tyson, 58, was asked by ring reporter Ariel Helwani if he is officially done boxing.

"I don't know," he said somewhat nonchalantly, insinuating that he might not be finished. "It depends on the situation."

He was then asked who he has in mind for his next opponent.

"Maybe his brother," he said with a smile, referring to the other YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

Logan's reaction, obviously, wasn't as friendly.

"Mother****** I'd kill you, Mike."

Maybe it's best if we just let the 58-year-old, who once owned the sport of boxing, retire in peace.

