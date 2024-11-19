Insider Suggests Jake Paul Could Fight Canelo Alvarez After Victory Over Mike Tyson
On Saturday, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul scored his most visible victory yet, defeating 58-year-old ex-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson via unanimous decision before a massive global audience on Netflix.
The 27-year-old has amassed quite the collection of victories—beating opponents from inside and outside the combat sports world—but questions still remain about his precise place within the sport. According to veteran combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, a potential bout may be in the works that would put those questions to bed.
"I really do believe that the Canelo (Alvarez) fight is a real thing," Helwani said on his DAZN show with Ade Oladipo. "I would not be shocked if in 2025 if that's a fight that happens."
Helwani and Oladipo debated the merits of a potential fight, with Oladipo arguing it isn't in Paul's interest—at least not now—to do battle with the quadruple world champion.
"There's whooping him, and there's hurting him. Canelo will hurt him," Oladipo said.
Alvarez—long one of boxing's biggest draws, particularly in his native Mexico—has fought twice in 2024, winning both bouts via unanimous decision to retain the super middleweight world titles he's held since 2021.