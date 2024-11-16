Three Takeaways: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight Was a Sad State of Affairs
Three Thoughts on Jake Paul’s decision win over Mike Tyson on Friday.
This “fight” went exactly as expected
Anyone who believed that 58-year-old Mike Tyson, years removed from his last time in the ring, two decades from his last sanctioned fight and mere months from suffering from what he termed a near-death experience when a 2.5-inch ulcer burst weeks before the originally scheduled fight, would win was delusional. In 1994, Tyson was a boxing terror. In 2024, he’s a grandfather, and regardless of the skill level of Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer who has built a brand demolishing a parade of ex-MMA fighters, Tyson was never going to beat a 27-year old who knew how to punch.
For the Tyson truthers—and there were a shocking number of them—it took less than a round to figure that out. Tyson came out fast, winging punches, chasing Paul, who looked understandably anxious in the first minute. But Tyson faded in the second half of the round—the second half of eight, two-minute rounds that were contested with well-padded 14-ounce gloves—and never recovered.
In the fourth, he seemed to give up. He didn’t land a single punch in the fourth, per CompuBox. He landed just two in the fifth and put up another goose egg in the sixth. Paul, likely recognizing a weakened Tyson in front of him, appeared to take his foot off the gas in the middle rounds, boxing from the outside, content, even as the boos rained down, to cruise to a lopsided decision.
According to CompuBox, Paul landed 78 of his 278 punches.
Tyson connected on just 18 of 97.
This was sad
Seriously—this was hard to watch. At his peak, Tyson was terrifying. In 2003, Buddy McGirt, a Hall of Fame trainer, worked Clifford Etienne’s corner for his fight against Tyson. In the hours leading into the match, Etienne was confident. Cocky, even. Eight months earlier, Lennox Lewis had knocked out Tyson. Etienne was certain he would do the same. When Tyson entered the ring, he ripped the towel off his shoulders and threw it at Etienne’s feet. “In that moment,” said McGirt, “I could see Cliff’s soul leave his body.” Tyson knocked out Etienne in 49 seconds.
As he made his way to the ring on Friday, that same towel (now branded by a sponsor) draped over him, Tyson just looked old. If anything, this should have been fun for Tyson. It was an official fight—thank the goofballs at the Texas athletic commission for that—but not a real one. Tyson was set to earn eight-figures for a sparring session. But Tyson was disengaged all fight week. He came to life at the weigh-in, slapping Paul, only after Paul stepped on his toes. And as he made his ring walk before an energized crowd Tyson looked like he wished he was anywhere else.
That’s not Tyson. After the fight, Tyson called out Jake’s brother, Logan Paul. He could have been kidding. Either way, pass. Tyson should be remembered for his wins over Michael Spinks, Larry Holmes and Frank Bruno, not shuffling around chasing Paul. YouTube searches should reveal the cartoonish knockout of Trevor Berbick, not eating punches from a novice. Tyson made a lot of money Friday. Only he knows if it was worth it.
What’s next, Jake?
After the fight, Paul reiterated his desire to challenge Canelo Álvarez, wildly claiming that Álvarez needs him. Canelo doesn’t, of course. The unified super middleweight champion is boxing's biggest draw, raking in 1 of millions whenever he fights. Álvarez has left the door open for a fight with Paul, but it’s unlikely Paul’s win over Tyson will push him into one.
“[Canelo] wants a payday,” said Paul. "He knows where the money man is at.”
Still, Paul has options. A long-discussed showdown against fellow YouTuber KSI would do huge numbers. There’s a rematch with Tommy Fury, who last year handed Paul his lone defeat. If Paul wants to continue down the path of facing legitimate boxers, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said this week that Paul is “on his way” to earning a ranking from the sanctioning body.
Paul-Tyson is over. But the Paul Era in boxing will roll on.