Irish Boxer Dies From Brain Injury One Week After Celtic Championship Fight

John Cooney, 28, was stretchered out of the ring last Saturday.

Patrick Andres

John Cooney in 2023.
John Cooney in 2023. / James Chance/Getty Images

John Cooney, an Irish boxer, died Saturday a week after a fight in which he suffered a severe brain injury. He was 28.

"It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," MHD Promotions, Cooney's promoter, said via the BBC. "He was a much-loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was."

Cooney was slated to defend his British Boxing Board of Control Celtic super featherweight title last Saturday in Belfast against Nathan Howells of Wales. Howells won the fight in the ninth round, after which Cooney was stretchered out of the ring.

In the hospital, Cooney underwent surgery to treat an intracranial hemorrhage—a severe bleed within the skull.

Cooney won his first 11 fights before his final loss, including a Celtic super featherweight fight against Ireland's Liam Gaynor on Nov. 25, 2023.

