Jake Paul Easily Beats Mike Tyson Via Unanimous Decision in Netflix Fight

Andy Nesbitt

Jake Paul was able to beat Mike Tyson.
Jake Paul was able to get the biggest win of his boxing career Friday night, defeating the legendary Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in their eight-round fight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

While Netflix's broadcast of the fight was marred by awful buffering issues, Paul was able to take control of the fight in the second round, connecting on a few strong punches that clearly hurt the 58-year-old Tyson.

The 27-year-old Paul then controlled the fight the rest of the way and cruised to an easy win. He's now 11-1 in his boxing career.

