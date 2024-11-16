Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Fans Furious at Netflix Over Constant Buffering Issue
Boxing fans who tuned into Netflix on Friday night to watch the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were met with a flurry of buffering issues.
Leading up to the featured event, Netflix's servers struggled to keep up with the demand of the hundreds of thousands of boxing fans trying to tune in. The feed continued to buffer, forcing viewers to log out, log in and refresh their streams.
Fans are not happy:
Netflix has hosted several live events over the last few years with varying results. The platform's first-ever live stream was a Chris Rock stand-up special in March 2023. The following month, Netflix attempted to live stream the final episode of season four of Love Is Blind, but it never got underway due to technical difficulties.
Friday night's boxing event began streaming live at 8 p.m. ET with a full undercard of six matches leading up to the Paul-Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium.
Once the headlining fight gets underway, it'll be "Iron Mike" Tyson and his 50–6 professional boxing record against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who is 10–1 in his career and looking to take down a 58-year-old legend.
Hopefully those streaming at home will be able to actually watch the fight.