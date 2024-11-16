Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor to MMA Fight After Mike Tyson Win
Jake Paul took to the internet to challenge Conor McGregor to a no-weight class MMA fight after he beat Mike Tyson in the boxing ring via unanimous decision Friday night.
Paul posted on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday morning to send his message poking at McGregor: "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t."
Paul challenged Dana White for a one-fight UFC deal to fight McGregor in 2022 which never came to fruition. After the win over Tyson, "The Problem Child" spoke on McGregor, as well as Gervonta Davis and Canelo Alvarez, in his post-fight press conference.
"Yeah, (McGregor) will never do that though," Paul said to reporters when asked about a possible showdown with McGregor. "He knows. He knows way, way, way better than that. He's not his own boss. And it's funny to say like 'Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul and will never box him,' but it's the f------ truth. And look at him go toe-to-toe with Nate Diaz who was easy work for me. It was like a Monday sparring session to beat Nate Diaz's a--. He doesn't ever want the smoke with me, it won't ever happen."
After taking down Tyson, we'll see if Paul's antics bother McGregor enough to possibly result in a showdown between the two.