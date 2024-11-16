Magic Johnson Perfectly Summed Up Mike Tyson's Sad Performance vs. Jake Paul
Mike Tyson's return to the boxing ring Friday night vs. Jake Paul went as many people predicted it would—he looked every bit like a 58-year-old fighter while losing to the 27-year-old YouTuber via unanimous decision.
Tyson never came close to looking like the legend that he was during his prime and that was for good reason, as his prime was many, many years ago.
Paul took control of the fight in the second round and then seemed to toy with Tyson the rest of the way while locking up the easy victory in a fight that wasn't all that exciting to watch.
NBA legend Magic Johnson perfectly summed up the night for Tyson and for the sport of boxing by tweeting: "Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing."
Magic, sadly, nailed it.