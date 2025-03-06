SI

Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson Contract in Massive Salary Cap Clearing Move

Cleveland is getting their books ready ahead of NFL free agency.

Mike Kadlick

Watson is recovering from two Achilles tears. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns are setting themselves up to make some moves ahead of the 2025 NFL league year.

According to multiple reports, the team has restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract in a move that clears $35.8 million in salary cap space.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.