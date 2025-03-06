Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson Contract in Massive Salary Cap Clearing Move
Cleveland is getting their books ready ahead of NFL free agency.
The Cleveland Browns are setting themselves up to make some moves ahead of the 2025 NFL league year.
According to multiple reports, the team has restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract in a move that clears $35.8 million in salary cap space.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
