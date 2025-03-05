SI

Shedeur Sanders Says He Modeled His Game After Legendary Super Bowl-Winning QB

Andy Nesbitt

Shedeur Sanders has modeled his game after Tom Brady.
Shedeur Sanders is expected to hear his name called very early at this year's NFL draft in April. When asked recently who he modeled his game after during his early years of playing the sport, he picked a legendary QB who had his name called very late in the draft—Tom Brady.

Brady, of course, won seven Super Bowls in his career after being a sixth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots.

What Sanders loved most about Brady was the mental aspect of his game both on the field and then during the offseason, when Brady would work on improving aspects of his game.

"I’m able to see what he has done and mentally how he was able to beat people with his mind," Sanders said during an interview with ProFootballTalk at the NFL scouting combine. "That’s why he was able to play to the year he was able to play. I see what he was doing, adding this, this and this to his game and that’s why I know I’m not at my best product yet. I’m nowhere near where I need to be and where I want to be and where I desire to be because there are certain things going into the offseason that you have to work on, grow at and indulge in. One step at a time."

Here are his full comments, which include a mention of Michael Vick and how conversations with the former QB have helped him, as well.

