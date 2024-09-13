Buccaneers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Don’t Sleep on Tampa Bay)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions are both 1-0, and they’ll match up for the first time since last season’s playoffs in Week 2.
Detroit beat the Buccaneers by eight points in the divisional round of the playoffs in 2023, and oddsmakers appear to be eyeing a similar result on Sunday, favoring the Lions by 7.5 points.
Detroit needed overtime to knock off the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 while the Bucs cruised to a win over the lowly Washington Commanders.
Using the latest odds, I’m going to attempt to predict the final score for this game, and hopefully that’ll help bettors pick a side to bet on.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers +7.5 (-112)
- Lions -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +295
- Lions: -375
Total
- 51 (Over -112/Under -108)
Should we expect a shootout on Sunday?
Oddsmakers have set the total in this game all the way up at 51 points, and our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan likes the OVER in his Road to 272 bets – where he picks every game for the 2024 season.
Here’s how that impacts our final score prediction:
Buccaneers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
I know it was against the Washington Commanders, but are people already forgetting what the Bucs did in Week 1? Tampa looked like one of the best offenses in the NFL, as Baker Mayfield threw for four scores and 289 yards in a blowout win.
Earlier this week, I broke down why I like the Bucs in our betting preview for this game, and I still feel the same way:
Both of these teams covered the spread in Week 1, but I believe Tampa Bay has been undervalued in the betting market entering this season.
Tampa won the NFC South last season, yet it is +7000 to win the Super Bowl (the third-best odds amongst teams in its division) and isn’t getting much respect in this game after a strong showing in Week 1.
Detroit’s secondary/passing defense was an issue last season, and it allowed the second most passing yards in the NFL in Week 1. That doesn’t set up well against a Bucs team that really wants to throw the ball, especially with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both healthy.
Detroit did end up covering in Week 1, but it needed overtime to beat a Rams team that doesn’t have Aaron Donald anymore and lost Puka Nacua to a knee injury in the first half.
Tampa Bay’s offense has the playmakers to keep up with anyone when Mayfield has it going, and it’s worth noting that the Bucs were 7-2 against the spread as road underdogs in the 2023 season.
I am not totally sure that they’ll pull off the upset, but I do think the Bucs keep this game within a touchdown.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 31, Bucs 27
