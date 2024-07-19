Caitlin Clark Made Bold Claim for What Angel Reese Will Do in WNBA All-Star Game
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been battling all season in the WNBA Rookie of the Year race but on Saturday night they'll team up and play on the same team in the league's All-Star Game in Phoenix.
Both rookies have lived up to the hype so far at the professional level. Clark, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, got off to a bit of a slow start but has since broken a bunch of records, including this week when she racked up a league-best 19 assists in a single game. Reese, the No. 7 pick in the draft, broke a record for most consecutive double-doubles, as she's been a force in the paint for the Chicago Sky.
Clark spoke Thursday night about playing with Reese, and said she thinks the former LSU star will probably lead the game in rebounds:
The WNBA All-Star Game takes place Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.