Angel Reese’s Latest Historic Stat Puts Her in Rare Company With Shaquille O’Neal

Kristen Wong

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese had herself another record-setting night in her team’s 91-76 loss to the New York Liberty on Thursday.

Reese, who logged 10 points and 10 rebounds, extended her WNBA record of most consecutive double-doubles to 15 games.

She now has recorded 16 double-doubles in her first 22 career games, trailing only Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal as the WNBA or NBA players to have the most double-doubles to start their career. O’Neal racked up 19 double-doubles in his first 22 career games with the Orlando Magic in the 1992-93 season.

The Sky star’s newest historic cross-league record may hold a little extra weight for Reese considering her close relationship with O’Neal. The two LSU icons have developed a tight-knit bond over the years, with O’Neal escorting Reese for her Tigers’ senior day ceremony in March. O’Neal also heaped praise on the Sky forward on his podcast last year, calling her “the greatest athlete to come out of LSU sports…male and female.”

Reese, a WNBA Rookie of the Year front-runner alongside rival Caitlin Clark, broke Candace Parker’s WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles earlier this month.

