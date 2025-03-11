Butler vs. Providence Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big East Tournament First Round
Both the Butler Bulldogs and Providence Friars enter the first round of the Big East Tournament on lengthy losing streaks with 6-14 records overall in conference play.
Butler won the last meeting between these teams by one point at home, but it also has a 19-point loss to the Friars on the resume.
Providence dropped in the standings over the final weeks of the regular season, losing five straight games, including a matchup against DePaul, which won just four games in Big East play all season.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this first round matchup.
Butler vs. Providence Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Butler -1.5 (-110)
- Providence +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Butler: -125
- Providence: +105
Total
- 149.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Butler vs. Providence How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Butler record: 13-18 (6-14 Big East)
- Providence record: 12-19 (6-14 Big East)
Butler vs. Providence Key Players to Watch
Butler
Jahmyl Telfort: Telfort does it all for the Bulldogs, leading them in scoring (16.2 points per game), assists (3.5 per game) while also pitching in 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals per night. Telfort is shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3, and he should be the driving force of the Butler offense – along with Pierre Brooks – on Wednesday.
Providence
Bensley Joseph: Joseph is averaging 12.9 points per game in the 2024-25 season, but he torched the Bulldogs the last time these teams played, putting up 26 points in a one-point road loss. He’ll need to score at a high rate to keep the Friars’ season alive.
Butler vs. Providence Prediction and Pick
Barring a miracle run, neither of these teams is making the NCAA Tournament this season, but I’m having a hard time trusting the Friars after their awful close to the regular season.
Providence’s season was derailed by leading scorer Bryce Hopkins only playing in three games, and now it has to take on a Butler team that does have two solid guards in Jahmyl Telfort and Pierre Brooks.
Guard play is always key in March, and I think it could be the difference for Butler in a matchup that oddsmakers are essentially deeming a pick’em.
Butler has a much better offense (42nd in adjusted offensive efficiency) than the Friars (83rd), and the Bulldogs are shooting over 37 percent from beyond the arc this season.
I’m worried about the Friars keeping this game close, as they average over 12 turnovers per game and prefer to play at a slower pace, ranking outside the top 200 in adjusted tempo.
Since neither team is hot, I’ll roll with the team with a better season-long profile on Wednesday.
Pick: Butler Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
