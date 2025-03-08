Houston vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
The top team in the Big 12, Houston, will look to cap its regular season with a win on the road against an in-state foe in Baylor.
The Bears would love to gain some momentum ahead of the postseason with a win against the regular season champs, but the team looked out-matched in the first meeting. What can change in this one?
We have you covered for this one with a full betting preview below!
Houston vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Houston: -4.5 (-105)
- Baylor: +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Houston; -182
- Baylor: +150
Total: 130.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Houston vs. Baylor How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Houston Record: 28-4
- Texas Tech Record: 18-12
Houston vs. Baylor Best Prop Bets
Houston
J’Wan Roberts OVER 11.5 Points (-115)
The Houston big man only had 10 in the first meeting, making four of his seven field goal attempts, but I still like this matchup for him against Baylor’s porous interior defense.
The Cougars shot 58% on two’s in the first game and Baylor’s defense has been a weak point all season, 197th in the country in near-proximity field goal percentage, per Haslametrics.
I expect Houston to force the issue inside, as per usual, and for Roberts to contribute a bit more as a scorer and get over this number.
Baylor
Robert O Wright UNDER 9.5 Points (-110)
The freshman has been up and down throughout Big 12 play, but I’m going to fade him in this matchup against Houston.
Yes, he did score 10 in the team’s loss, but I’m not sold that it’s all that replicable with four of points coming from the free throw line and another two from three-point range.
Wright is shooting 28% from beyond the arc in Big 12 play and went under hits in three games prior to combining for 27 points in a pair of games against TCU and Oklahoma State, two of the worst teams in the Big 12.
In a step-up in class, I’ll sell high on his production.
Houston vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
Despite a sound effort from Baylor in the first meeting, the team wasn’t all that competitive in the game, losing by 11.
The team shot 56% on twos against Houston while making nine of the team’s 15 three-point attempts. However, the group was plagued by turnovers, more than 25% against the sturdy Houston defense.
I don’t see much recourse for Baylor in this one as the team has been sloppy protecting the ball in Big 12 play, right at the league average, and had an outlier shooting game against one of the best defenses in the country in the Cougars.
Overall, there’s far more paths to success for the Cougs on offense as Baylor is a below national average rim protecting unit as the visitors should dictate the terms of this one. Keep an eye on Houston’s ability to win the shot volume battle against a Baylor defense that is 13th in Big 12 defensive rebounding rate.
PICK: Houston -4.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
