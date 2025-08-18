SI

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings And Auction Draft Values

Michael Fabiano

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase leads Michael Fabiano's list of the top fantasy football running backs for 2025.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase leads Michael Fabiano's list of the top fantasy football running backs for 2025. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Wide receiver has become the most important position in fantasy football. Don’t believe me? Just check out the average draft position (ADP) data over at Fantasy Pros … among the top 50 players, nearly half (21) are wide receivers! That includes six wide receivers who are going in the top 10 overall, compared to just four running backs.

This has much to do with the fact that the NFL has become more of a passing league over the last decade, prompting managers to value wideouts at a much higher level than in the past. In fact, you’re now seeing draft strategies like the” Zero RB Strategy” and the "Hero RB Strategy,” which focus on getting wide receivers early and often.

Here's my top 80 fantasy wide receivers for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Ja'Marr Chase

WR1

CIN

10

$61

2

Justin Jefferson

WR2

MIN

6

$58

3

CeeDee Lamb

WR3

DAL

10

$58

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

8

$53

5

Malik Nabers

WR5

NYG

14

$51

6

Puka Nacua

WR6

LAR

8

$48

7

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR7

JAC

8

$45

8

Drake London

WR8

ATL

5

$44

9

Nico Collins

WR9

HOU

6

$44

10

A.J. Brown

WR10

PHI

9

$31

11

Garrett Wilson

WR11

NYJ

9

$31

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR12

SEA

8

$30

13

Tyreek Hill

WR13

MIA

12

$28

14

DK Metcalf

WR14

PIT

5

$25

15

Ladd McConkey

WR15

LAC

12

$25

16

Terry McLaurin

WR16

WAS

12

$25

17

Tee Higgins

WR17

CIN

10

$24

18

Mike Evans

WR18

TB

9

$24

19

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR19

ARI

8

$21

20

D.J. Moore

WR20

CHI

5

$20

21

Davante Adams

WR21

LAR

8

$19

22

Xavier Worthy

WR22

KC

10

$17

23

Courtland Sutton

WR23

DEN

12

$17

24

Rashee Rice

WR24

KC

10

$16

25

Devonta Smith

WR25

PHI

9

$16

26

Jaylen Waddle

WR26

MIA

12

$16

27

Zay Flowers

WR27

BAL

7

$15

28

Jameson Williams

WR28

DET

8

$15

29

Tetairoa McMillan

WR29

CAR

14

$14

30

Travis Hunter

WR30

JAC

8

$14

31

Chris Olave

WR31

NO

11

$14

32

Calvin Ridley

WR32

TEN

10

$13

33

Jauan Jennings

WR33

SF

14

$13

34

George Pickens

WR34

DAL

10

$11

35

Jerry Jeudy

WR35

CLE

9

$11

36

Rome Odunze

WR36

CHI

5

$11

37

Jakobi Meyers

WR37

LV

8

$9

38

Jordan Addison

WR38

MIN

6

$9

39

Stefon Diggs

WR39

NE

14

$8

40

Khalil Shakir

WR40

BUF

7

$8

41

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR41

WAS

12

$8

42

Ricky Pearsall

WR43

SF

14

$7

43

Emeka Egbuka

WR46

TB

9

$7

44

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR42

IND

11

$7

45

Jayden Reed

WR45

GB

5

$6

46

Josh Downs

WR47

IND

11

$6

47

Chris Godwin

WR44

TB

9

$5

48

Cooper Kupp

WR48

SEA

8

$5

49

Matthew Golden

WR49

GB

5

$4

50

Darnell Mooney

WR50

ATL

5

$4

51

Brandon Aiyuk

WR51

SF

14

$4

52

Keon Coleman

WR52

BUF

7

$3

53

Christian Kirk

WR53

HOU

6

$3

54

Keenan Allen

WR54

LAC

12

$3

55

Marvin Mims Jr.

WR55

DEN

12

$3

56

Rashid Shaheed

WR56

NO

11

$2

57

Cedric Tillman

WR57

CLE

9

$2

58

Jayden Higgins

WR58

HOU

6

$2

59

Luther Burden III

WR59

CHI

5

$2

60

Quentin Johnston

WR60

LAC

12

$2

61

Adam Thielen

WR61

CAR

14

$2

62

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR62

NYG

14

$2

63

Hollywood Brown

WR63

KC

10

$2

64

Rashod Bateman

WR64

BAL

7

$2

65

Romeo Doubs

WR65

GB

5

$2

66

Josh Palmer

WR66

BUF

7

$2

67

Jalen McMillan

WR67

TB

9

$2

68

Kyle Williams

WR68

NE

14

$2

69

Tre Harris

WR69

LAC

12

$2

70

Don’t'e Thornton

WR70

LV

8

$1

71

Xavier Legette

WR71

CAR

14

$1

72

Calvin Austin III

WR72

PIT

5

$1

73

Demario Douglas

WR73

NE

14

$1

74

Michael Wilson

WR74

ARI

8

$1

75

DeAndre Hopkins

WR75

BAL

7

$1

76

Tyler Lockett

WR76

TEN

10

$1

77

Jalen Coker

WR77

CAR

14

$1

78

Alec Pierce

WR78

IND

11

$1

79

Dontayvion Wicks

WR79

GB

5

$1

80

Jack Bech

WR70

LV

8

$1

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY