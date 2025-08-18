2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings And Auction Draft Values
Wide receiver has become the most important position in fantasy football. Don’t believe me? Just check out the average draft position (ADP) data over at Fantasy Pros … among the top 50 players, nearly half (21) are wide receivers! That includes six wide receivers who are going in the top 10 overall, compared to just four running backs.
This has much to do with the fact that the NFL has become more of a passing league over the last decade, prompting managers to value wideouts at a much higher level than in the past. In fact, you’re now seeing draft strategies like the” Zero RB Strategy” and the "Hero RB Strategy,” which focus on getting wide receivers early and often.
Here's my top 80 fantasy wide receivers for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).
2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Ja'Marr Chase
WR1
CIN
10
$61
2
Justin Jefferson
WR2
MIN
6
$58
3
CeeDee Lamb
WR3
DAL
10
$58
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
8
$53
5
Malik Nabers
WR5
NYG
14
$51
6
Puka Nacua
WR6
LAR
8
$48
7
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR7
JAC
8
$45
8
Drake London
WR8
ATL
5
$44
9
Nico Collins
WR9
HOU
6
$44
10
A.J. Brown
WR10
PHI
9
$31
11
Garrett Wilson
WR11
NYJ
9
$31
12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR12
SEA
8
$30
13
Tyreek Hill
WR13
MIA
12
$28
14
DK Metcalf
WR14
PIT
5
$25
15
Ladd McConkey
WR15
LAC
12
$25
16
Terry McLaurin
WR16
WAS
12
$25
17
Tee Higgins
WR17
CIN
10
$24
18
Mike Evans
WR18
TB
9
$24
19
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR19
ARI
8
$21
20
D.J. Moore
WR20
CHI
5
$20
21
Davante Adams
WR21
LAR
8
$19
22
Xavier Worthy
WR22
KC
10
$17
23
Courtland Sutton
WR23
DEN
12
$17
24
Rashee Rice
WR24
KC
10
$16
25
Devonta Smith
WR25
PHI
9
$16
26
Jaylen Waddle
WR26
MIA
12
$16
27
Zay Flowers
WR27
BAL
7
$15
28
Jameson Williams
WR28
DET
8
$15
29
Tetairoa McMillan
WR29
CAR
14
$14
30
Travis Hunter
WR30
JAC
8
$14
31
Chris Olave
WR31
NO
11
$14
32
Calvin Ridley
WR32
TEN
10
$13
33
Jauan Jennings
WR33
SF
14
$13
34
George Pickens
WR34
DAL
10
$11
35
Jerry Jeudy
WR35
CLE
9
$11
36
Rome Odunze
WR36
CHI
5
$11
37
Jakobi Meyers
WR37
LV
8
$9
38
Jordan Addison
WR38
MIN
6
$9
39
Stefon Diggs
WR39
NE
14
$8
40
Khalil Shakir
WR40
BUF
7
$8
41
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR41
WAS
12
$8
42
Ricky Pearsall
WR43
SF
14
$7
43
Emeka Egbuka
WR46
TB
9
$7
44
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR42
IND
11
$7
45
Jayden Reed
WR45
GB
5
$6
46
Josh Downs
WR47
IND
11
$6
47
Chris Godwin
WR44
TB
9
$5
48
Cooper Kupp
WR48
SEA
8
$5
49
Matthew Golden
WR49
GB
5
$4
50
Darnell Mooney
WR50
ATL
5
$4
51
Brandon Aiyuk
WR51
SF
14
$4
52
Keon Coleman
WR52
BUF
7
$3
53
Christian Kirk
WR53
HOU
6
$3
54
Keenan Allen
WR54
LAC
12
$3
55
Marvin Mims Jr.
WR55
DEN
12
$3
56
Rashid Shaheed
WR56
NO
11
$2
57
Cedric Tillman
WR57
CLE
9
$2
58
Jayden Higgins
WR58
HOU
6
$2
59
Luther Burden III
WR59
CHI
5
$2
60
Quentin Johnston
WR60
LAC
12
$2
61
Adam Thielen
WR61
CAR
14
$2
62
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR62
NYG
14
$2
63
Hollywood Brown
WR63
KC
10
$2
64
Rashod Bateman
WR64
BAL
7
$2
65
Romeo Doubs
WR65
GB
5
$2
66
Josh Palmer
WR66
BUF
7
$2
67
Jalen McMillan
WR67
TB
9
$2
68
Kyle Williams
WR68
NE
14
$2
69
Tre Harris
WR69
LAC
12
$2
70
Don’t'e Thornton
WR70
LV
8
$1
71
Xavier Legette
WR71
CAR
14
$1
72
Calvin Austin III
WR72
PIT
5
$1
73
Demario Douglas
WR73
NE
14
$1
74
Michael Wilson
WR74
ARI
8
$1
75
DeAndre Hopkins
WR75
BAL
7
$1
76
Tyler Lockett
WR76
TEN
10
$1
77
Jalen Coker
WR77
CAR
14
$1
78
Alec Pierce
WR78
IND
11
$1
79
Dontayvion Wicks
WR79
GB
5
$1
80
Jack Bech
WR70
LV
8
$1