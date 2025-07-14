2 Must Have Darren Daulton Graded Rookie Cards
Darren Daulton’s cemented his legacy as one of the best MLB catchers during the 1980’s while playing for the Philadelphia Phillies. Known for his larger than life persona that would energize the dugout and even the locker room, he wasn't just as a catcher but rather a leader with the heart of a lion. Known affectionally as “Dutch” to his colleagues and teammates, Daulton batted a career .245, with 137 Home Runs and 588 RBIs. With that said, further examination of three of his essential rookie cards, show considerable upside potential for collectors buying raw versions and then having them graded.
1985 Fleer Update (Card No. U-33) – Probably the most recognizable of Daulton’s rookie cards, “Dutch” is featured in Phillies gear with quite the aesthetic color match by the folks at Fleer. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $60.
1986 Topps (Card No. 264) – Considered to be the "Flagship" card amongst Daulton’s various rookie cards, this card features Daulton in his Phillies uniform surrounded by a black and white border. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2 while its PSA 9 counterpart has sold for an average of $38. (Please note that there are only 5 PSA 10s and no record of any public sales related to the PSA 10 versions).
Darren Daulton left one of the most impactful legacies on both the hobby and the game of baseball especially during the Philadelphia Philles 1993 NL Pennant run. His clutch plays as well as his unmatched leadership are why his rookie cards are still highly sought-after collectibles. His post-career battle with brain cancer and untimely death in 2017 at the tender age of 55 added emotional weight to his legacy, and drew a renewed appreciation from fans and collectors who admired his tenacity, his leadership, and his resilience.