In our continuing review of this year’s hockey cards, we are here to chase the rainbow and find out if there is a pot of gold at the other end. The Upper Deck Allure cards are famous for the colorful cards that are included in the set, including the sought-after ‘Color Flow’ cards, which, when you have all 5 of them, line up next to one another to make a gradient masterpiece of cardboard artwork across the color spectrum (picture below).

Standout rookie Ivan Demidov is featured here on a photo of the 2025-26 Upper Deck Allure blaster box as an example of the 'Color Flow' cards lined up to make a swirling continuous pattern in the background. | 2025-26 Upper Deck Allure Hockey Blaster Box. Photo by: D. Allen Thompson

For this rip and review, we will open a blaster box of this set to get a sense of what these cards offer and test our luck. According to Upper Deck's posted odds there is a good chance for a ‘Color Flow’ card, although the odds for each color combo varies as follows: Red/Orange 1:7; Orange/Yellow 1:19; Yellow/Green 1:19; Green/Blue 1:52; Blue/Purple 1:52. We will also be on the look out for, ‘Glitter Bomb’ cards which are blaster box exclusives and average about 2 per box on average per info provided on the box.

Here's what we are getting into for this blaster box:

Packs: 4

Cards Per Pack: 5

Time to Rip 2025-26 Upper Deck Allure!

We'll take it two packs at a time and look at the top cards that we find along the way. What is impressive right out of the first two packs is the nice mix of rookies, star players, and core players across NHL teams. In the first two packs, we discovered several rookie players, which is always a welcome sight, and arguably the best player in the game, shown below:

Connor McDavid, Parker Ford, and Jimmy Snuggerud are pictured as those who were found in the first two packs from the 2025-26 Upper Deck Allure blaster box. | Upper Deck Allure Hockey Cards. Photo by D. Allen Thompson

Not too bad, we got these three cards out of the first two packs, which include the outrageously talented, and that is never bad in my book, as well as picking up rookie cards for Parker Ford in the Black Rainbow parallel, and Jimmy Snuggerud.

But hold on gang, we also got our first 'Glitter Bomb' and it is a 'Rookie' to boot!

Aydar Suniev's Upper Deck Allure, 'Glitter Bomb', 'Rookie' card from a blaster box shown in his red, yellow, and white, 'Flames' jersey which seems to pop right off the card. | D. Allen Thompson

There we have it, the pulls from the first two packs, except, I have one more to share:

Auston Matthews from the Toronto Maple Leafs is featured on this 'Color-Flow' card and it is the 'Green-Blue' version. | D. Allen Thompson

This was an unexpected but very thrilling surprise! As was shared earlier, the 'Color-Flow' cards are at varied odds, with the Green/Blue variation as the least likely (tied with Blue/Purple at 1:52), and to have the Maple Leafs star, and the player featured on the blaster box itself, Auston Matthews, is a nice bonus too.

Not a bad start as we are at the half way point. In the next two packs, here is what we pulled:

2025-26 Upper Deck Allure cards from pack that was opened from blaster box. | D. Allen Thompson

3rd pack opened (pictured above) included two Vancouver Canucks, Sherwood and DeBrush, as well as Chabot from the Senators, and Necas from Colorado. The Winnipeg rookie, Parker Ford, was also in the pack.

4th pack, and last pack from the blaster, here we go!

Upper Deck Allure cards from 2025-26 pack | D. Allen Thompson

Great start to the last pack! All leaders of their respective teams and wearing the 'C' or 'A,' including Auston Matthews, Zach Werenski, and Filip Forsberg.

But, I have news, it is getting better:

Blue Jackets player, Kent Johnson, featured on Upper Deck Allure insert card, 'Hitting Their Groove'. | D. Allen Thompson

Another example of a colorful insert card, pictured above, featuring this tie-dye motif and Blue Jackets rising star Kent Johnson.

And the best of the bunch, saved for last, behold!

Macklin Celebrini from the San Jose Sharks on a 'Glitter Bomb' card from the 2025-26 Upper Deck Allure set. | D. Allen Thompson

The San Jose Sharks and their fans are no doubt ecstatic to have a young, talented player in Macklin Celebrini, and we are happy to have found his 'Glitter Bomb' card in the 2025-26 Upper Deck Allure Hockey Blaster Box.

2025-26 Upper Deck Allure Blaster Final Review

This 2025-26 Upper Deck Allure Hockey blaster box was an absolute blast to open. The cards are a nice thick card stock, and the base cards are intriguing with the players in the foreground and the background hologram having slight images from the surroundings of the game.

The inserts are very well done. We were lucky to pull the Celebrini, 'Glitter Bomb', as well as the Auston Matthews 'Color Flow'. Nice job Upper Deck, keep these Allure sets coming!