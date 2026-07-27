Mariners vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

The Texas Rangers have opened up a 1.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, and they’ll close out a four-game set against each other on Monday afternoon.

Texas took the first two games of this series, but Seattle set up a potential split with a win on Sunday. Now, the Mariners are hoping to inch closer to .500 (they’re two games under this season) with a win on Monday.

Oddsmakers have set Seattle as the favorite in this matchup with young right-hander George Kirby (3.57 ERA) on the mound against former first-round pick Kumar Rocker (4.13 ERA). Rocker bounced back in a big way in his last start, allowing just one hit in six shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox.

Prior to that, the Rangers right-hander had given up 10 runs across his first two starts in July.

This will be Kirby’s third start against Texas in 2026, as he allowed three runs in eight innings in a loss in his first outing and one run across 5.2 innings in a win back on April 18.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this AL West showdown on Monday afternoon.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+121)

Rangers +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline

Mariners: -145

Rangers: +120

Total

8 (Over -104/Under -115)

Mariners vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Seattle: George Kirby (8-8, 3.57 ERA)

Texas: Kumar Rocker (3-8, 4.13 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 2:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, Mariners.TV, Rangers Sports Network

Mariners record: 52-54

Rangers record: 53-52

Mariners vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

George Kirby OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-117)

Kirby has pitched pretty well in the 2026 season, posting a 3.57 ERA and a 3.25 WHIP, but he’s also given up a ton of hits. The Mariners right-hander gave up the most hits in the American League (181) in 2024, and he’s already allowed 124 hits in 116.0 innings of work in 2026.

The youngster ranks in the 93rd percentile in MLB in walk percentage, so his WHIP (1.28) still isn’t that bad. But, I think this line is a little low for him on Monday afternoon.

Texas has cleared this line in both of Kirby’s outings against it, picking up six and seven hits in those games. Across 19 starts in 2026, Kirby has allowed six or more hits in 14 of them, and at least five hits in 17 of them.

He’s coming off a strong start against Cincinnati (six innings, three hits), but the Reds have the worst batting average in MLB this season. Texas, on the other hand, is 10th.

Kirby ranks in just the 30th percentile in expected BAA this season, so I wouldn't be shocked if the Rangers soar past this number on Monday.

Mariners vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

Texas took the first two games of this series, and it is a much better offensive team so far in 2026.

The Rangers are seventh in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) while the Mariners are 15th, and Texas outranks Seattle in batting average (10th vs. 28th), OPS (16th vs. 27th) and runs scored (22nd vs. 28th).

While Kirby has been better than Rocker on the mound this season, Texas is still 9-10 in Rocker’s outings while the Mariners are 10-9 in Kirby’s starts. So, this could be a real toss-up game, especially with Texas at home.

The Rangers enter this matchup with a 19-10 record on the run line as home underdogs in 2026 while Seattle has the worst run line record in the league (41-65) this season – tied with the Philadelphia Phillies.

I’ll gladly take the one-run cushion in this matchup, as there’s a real chance Texas wins outright and extends its lead in the AL West.

Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-146 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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