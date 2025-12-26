Arena Club Delivers a Guaranteed Case Hit Card to Slab Packs for a Limited Time

As the holidays continue on, collectors around the country are opening up hobby-related gifts that they have received. Arena Club is providing collectors with an opportunity to add to their holiday hauls by bringing back one of the their fan-favorite Case Hit Slab Packs. These packs are currently live on their website, and contain a wide variety of players and cards that collectors can pull. As usual, the pack will only be active as long as the inventory lasts.

Here is a look at some key cards that are still up for grabs, and some important details about the pack.

Case Hit Slab Pack is available now

The Case Hit Slab Pack hit the Arena Club online marketplace earlier today, returning once again. It features popular case hits such as Downtown, Color Blast, Kaboom, and Manga. NBA and NFL stars populate the entirety of the checklist, featuring names such as Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts, Kobe Bryant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and more.

The price for one pack is $1,000. While this can take a chunk out of a collectors wallet, keep in mind the quality of cards that are in the checklist. They are all case hits, graded, and are mostly, if not all major stars that carry a good amount of value. If collectors are not happy with their pull, Arena Club does offer an instant buyback as well.

Basketball and Football case hits are included in the checklist

With this particular slab pack, there are a few cards in the Grail portion of the checklist that can still be found at the time of writing. One of which is a Kobe Bryant Downtown insert from 2018 Panini Cornerstones graded a PSA 10. The card pictures Bryant amid palm trees and a movie theatre marquee, which has his nickname of "Black Mamba" on it. For those who collect Kobe cards, this may very well be towards the top of want lists.

2018 Panini Cornerstones Basketball Kobe Bryant Downtown PSA 10 | Arena Club

Another featured card in the Grail part of the checklist is one of the most notable case hits in the hobby: Kaboom. This particular one is a rookie card of Jalen Hurts, and it is also a Gold Kaboom limited to only 10 copies. It is graded a BGS 9 as well. Card Ladder data indicates PSA 9 sold in November 2024 on eBay for $14,600. While the odds of pulling this card (and the Kobe) are only stated as being 0.02%, value can be obtained if they are.

2020 Absolute Football Kaboom Gold Jalen Hurts RC BGS 9 | Arena Club

Luckily, there are countless other cards in the checklist with better odds of being pulled, coming in at 2%. This includes a Tom Brady Color Blast from 2022 Obsidian, graded a PSA 9. The card has sold for around $1,200 in this grade recently.

In addition, names such as Emmitt Smith, Bo Nix, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Lamar Jackson, Puka Nacua, and Josh Allen all have case hit cards in these packs with the increased 2% odds of being pulled. While they may not carry the same calue as the Hurts and Kobe, they would still be the centerpiece of many a collection.

2022 Obsidian Football Tom Brady Color Blast Black PSA 9 | Arena Club

The Case Hit Slab Pack is available now on the Arena Club website. It contains rare cards of current and former stars that have immediate eye appeal and name recognition in the hobby. The pack will only be around as long as inventory lasts, so collectors who are interested will need to act fast if they want to open one of the packs.

