We continue our celebration of dads everywhere by exploring the familial connections that exist in sports and cards alike. Today, we honor the only 10-time World Series champion as a player and the unofficial poet laureate of baseball witticisms. Of course, we are talking about the man, the myth, the legend, the father Yogi Berra.

We take stock in some of his classic trading cards, as well as those of his pro-athlete sons, for Father's Day.

1948 Bowman Yogi Berra #6

Yogi Berra Bowman Baseball Card from 1948. Sold for $96,043 in January of 2026, through Memory Lane. | Card Ladder

Lawrence Peter Berra, better known as Yogi Berra, was a legend for his creative use of language known as 'Yogisms' because 'Lawrence-isms' didn't have the same ring to it. A patron saint of dad-jokes, he coined many phrases that can be head-scratchers if you think about them too long, but are classics for a reason.

These include "it ain't over till it's over," and "baseball is 90% mental, the other half is physical." Yogi Berra left a legacy with his baseball playing prowess and personality alike. He wore Yankee pinstripes on some amazing teams and played with the likes of Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Whitey Ford, and Roger Maris, to name just a few.

1953 Topps Yogi Berra #10

Card pictured is a 1953 Topps Card of Yogi Berra. This version is a graded and is a PSA 9. | Card Ladder

The Yankee catcher had some amazing baseball cards featuring him over the years, including the 1953 Topps trading card shown above. This version, was sold for $38,879 at auction through Memory Lane in September of 2025.

Father & Son 1985 Topps Baseball Card Featuring Yogi, and Dale Berra

Yogi Berra and son Dale Berra featured on 1985 Topps Card | Card Ladder

Turns out that Yogi wasn't the last Berra to play Major League Baseball. His son, Dale Berra, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1975 and played in the big leagues for 10 years starting in 1977.

What's more, he was able to play for his dad on the 1985 New York Yankees when Yogi was the manager of the team! This is an amazing father-son occasion, although short-lived, with Yogi being let go by the Yankees less than 20 games into the season.

1982 Topps Dale Berra #588

1982 Topps Card for Dale Berra, a PSA 10. | Card Ladder

Another card featuring Dale Berra is pictured above. This pristine version of the 1982 Topps card is a PSA 10 and was sold on eBay on November 9th, 2025, for $520.

1975 Topps Tim Berra #301

1975 Topps card featuring Yogi Berra's son, Tim Berra on the Baltimore Colts. | Card Ladder

Another son of Yogi Berra, and another professional athlete, Tim Berra, was a wide receiver and kick returner who played 14 games during the 1974 season for the Baltimore Colts. He is featured on the 1975 Topps football card shown above, which is a PSA 10 and sold for $110 on September 26, 2024.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Send this article to a father that you know. If you aren't sure you want to do that, remember what Yogi said, "When you come to a fork in the road, take it!"