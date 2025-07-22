Chelsea’s Club World Cup Title Immortalized in New Card Set
Panini America has launched a new set of limited-edition Instant Cards to commemorate Chelsea’s recent triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup.
The collection highlights standout performances, including a card featuring attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, along with cards showcasing the full championship-winning squad.
The London club defeated French side PSG, the defending Champions League winners, 3-0 in the final played on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Palmer scored twice, while Brazilian newcomer Joao Pedro tallied the third goal.
The expanded Club World Cup, which featured 32 teams, was held in the United States a year ahead of next summer’s World Cup.
Part of Panini’s Instant series, Panini said the release is designed to celebrate major sports milestones shortly after they happen, giving fans the opportunity to capture iconic moments without waiting for traditional card releases.
The commemorative cards are available for purchase now at the Panini America website, but only through 3 p.m. ET this Saturday.
Quantities are limited and will only be available while supplies last.
Prices start at $9.99 and vary depending on the card version selected. Orders are expected to ship within 20 to 25 business days following the close of the ordering period.