Panini America Honors OKC Thunder With Limited-Edition Cards

The set honors the new NBA champions after they defeated the Indiana Pacers

Panini America has pput out a new set of cards honoring the OKC Thunder
Panini America has pput out a new set of cards honoring the OKC Thunder / Panini America
Panini America has released a new set of Instant Cards commemorating the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first NBA championship.

The commemorative set includes cards featuring Finals MVP and exclusive Panini partner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Game 7 key contributors Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the full team and more.

In addition, Panini said it is also helping fans to celebrate with a limited edition 30-card Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 NBA Champions box set.

The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Cent
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Panini Instant collection exists to commemorate milestones and achievements. The cards are available through Sunday.

The card will only be offered for a limited time and are available in limited quantities while supplies last. Price ranges from $9.99 and up, depending on the card's variation.

The Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in the finals between two teams that had never won an NBA title. The Thunder won an exciting seven game series.

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

