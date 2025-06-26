Panini America Honors OKC Thunder With Limited-Edition Cards
Panini America has released a new set of Instant Cards commemorating the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first NBA championship.
The commemorative set includes cards featuring Finals MVP and exclusive Panini partner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Game 7 key contributors Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the full team and more.
In addition, Panini said it is also helping fans to celebrate with a limited edition 30-card Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 NBA Champions box set.
The Panini Instant collection exists to commemorate milestones and achievements. The cards are available through Sunday.
The card will only be offered for a limited time and are available in limited quantities while supplies last. Price ranges from $9.99 and up, depending on the card's variation.
The Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in the finals between two teams that had never won an NBA title. The Thunder won an exciting seven game series.