Fanatics and OBB Media announce 10 year Fanatics Fest Partnership

Fanatics Fest has become one of the most immersive card shows that anyone in the hobby can go to. It contains major athlete apperances, fan interactive areas with the major sports leagues, numerous card vendors, and exhibits that showcase the history of the hobby. Media is an important part of Fanatics Fest, and Fanatics and OBB Media recently announced a 10-year partnership where OBB Media will be the official producer and content partner of the event.

The Announcement

The announcement comes after an immensely successful 2025 edition of Fanatics Fest, where OBB Media was present in a variety of different ways. In a press release, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin noted that "OBB has brought an incredible energy to Fanatics Fest since we started in 2024, and having them work hand-in-hand with our team has taken the content and production surrounding the event to the next level."

Fanatics and OBB Media

OBB's content studio has also played a role in getting sponsorships for the event, which has included companies such as DICK's Sporting Goods, Starbucks, and Raising Cane's among others.

The gratitude is mutual on both sides, as Michael D. Ratner, Founder and CEO of OBB also is looking forward to the extension of the partnership. In the same press release, Ratner mentions that "we (OBB) look forward to building upon the already incredible platform that Fanatics has established, bringing dreams to life for sports fans, and taking Fanatics Fest to even greater heights over the next decade."

Fans will get a chance to interact with athletes, celebrities, and will be able to shop for cards to add to their collection throughout the event floor. | Fanatics

Who is OBB Media?

OBB Media has been on the rise in recent years, producing numerous productions in the realm of film, tv, and online digital content. Recently, OBB announced that they are teaming up with Netflix and Boardroom to produce a documentary on Kevin Durant's career in the NBA. They have also worked with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, and have produced a prior production on Fanatics Fest.

The crowd at Fanatics Fest surrounds the Topps booth where Travis Scott hands out the limited-edition release of Cactus Jack trading cards on Aug. 17. Photo by Susan Lulgjuraj.

The announcement of the Fanatics and OBB Media partnership is a clear indicator that Fanatics Fest is here to stay, and collectors across the hobby will likely have no issue with this. It is one of the biggest events of the year, and is filled with major athlete apperances, and interactions that fans and collectors will not forget. OBB Media will be responsible for chronicling all of this moving forward, and providing a snapshot of what Fanatics Fest means to the hobby as a whole.

