Hobby U on The Current Card Grading Market

The 2020 boom of sports cards allowed collectors to rip a few packs, pull something shiny, and ship it off. Flash forward weeks or months later, it comes back a gem… and you’re already flipping it for 4x. In today’s hobby though, its not that easy and the returns are slimmer generally speaking.
In 2025, grading is a different game. It’s more selective. It’s more calculated. And if you’re still grading like it’s 2020, you run the risk of bleeding money away.
Here’s some suggestions on how smart collectors can think about grading this year—and which cards are actually worth submitting to get your best bang for your buck.
The Grading Game Has Changed
Let’s be honest: not every card needs to be slabbed. Now of course I’m not talking about grading simply because you love a sports card and want it slabbed and protected. If your just grading for your personal collection and could care less about return on investment, than really nothing matters. Grade what you love! But for those looking to turn quick profits, in today’s card market, in fact, for most cards, it’s a losing bet. Grading fees are up, and raw card (ungraded) prices often-times match PSA 9 graded card prices. And buyers? They’re getting pickier.
So if you’re going to spend $30+ and wait 30+ days…the return better be there.
What’s Still Worth Grading in 2025
1. Chrome Prospect Autos (Bowman, Draft, Sapphire)
No surprise here. First Bowman autos—especially low-numbered parallels of top-tier rookies—remain the gold standard for baseball investors. Just make sure you’re mixing grading players with solid upside with those gamble plays of long shot players your prospecting to balance out the risk.
2. True Short Prints & Case Hits
SSPs from Topps Flagship, Prizm Color Blasts, Kabooms, Downtowns are great examples of cards worth the effort to grade. These are not overprinted base rookies - they are short printed card is high demand, and slabbed copies can often pull a premium.
3. Iconic Veterans in Rare Sets
Think Tom Brady in 2002 Topps Chrome Black Refractor, or LeBron in obscure Panini sets with low pops. Not every card of a legend is valuable, but the rare ones can definitely hold a premium, even if they are not rookie cards.
4. Junk Wax Era Gems in High Grade
Most people turn their noses up to card printed in the junk wax era (1987-1995), but PSA 10s from the ’80s and ’90s are harder to hit than you think. If you’ve got gem Wade Boggs, Tony Gwynn, or Ken Griffey Jr. rookie cards - there can be a ton of value to grading them. The value here isn’t just in the cards, but also the condition.
What You Should NOT Be Grading
Base rookies from 2020–current
Unless it’s a PSA 10, a brand new release that you’re quickly grading and selling, and the comps show a strong return, most modern base rookies aren’t worth the fee.
Cards with visible flaws
Collectors don’t just want perfection, they require it - even when its a star players card. That slightly off-center Ja Morant or surface-scratched Jordan Love? Don’t do it. A PSA 8 is going to cost more money and time than its worth.
Retail Prizm Parallels
The red cracked ice, green wave, laser blast special—looks great raw, but slabbed versions are far from guaranteed to return value unless it’s of the top tier superstars, such as Mahomes, Luka, or Shohei.
Inserts with low demand
Not all inserts are special, more are just set filler cards. So before you grade, ask yourself: Would I buy this slab if I saw it on eBay?
Pro Tip: Run the Numbers First
Before you submit anything, do this:
(Expected PSA 10 sale price)
– (Grading fee)
– (Shipping & selling fees)
- (Cost to acquire raw card)
= Potential profit
If this number shows a true ROI - great! If not, you may want to re-evaluate grading it. Again, if your gradings a PC or passion card - throw all these numbers out the door - and just grade it!
Final Word
Grading in 2025 isn’t dead and isn’t slowing down, it’s more so about what is being graded. Being tactical and smarter in your approach.
Collectors should be using pop reports - but know that’s it’s not an end all be all. Resubmissions due to cracked slabs make pop reports cloudy, and you must remember sometimes a low pop report simply means a card wasn’t popular enough to warrant grading. Study the comps, and do your homework. The best sports card sellers now? They’re sending smarter card now - not necessarily less cards.
Because in today’s market, slabbing isn’t just about protection. It’s about purpose.